Wilton venture capital and private equity firm Commonfund Capital has closed its 12th fund, with $432 million of capital commitments sourced from investors including endowments, foundations and pensions.

Commonfund, led by Aaron Miller and Kent Scott, brings mission- and membership-based organizations exposure to companies across such sectors as information technology, consumer and health care.

Founded in 1971, it manages $25 billion in assets for some 1,300 institutional clients, including educational endowments, foundations and philanthropic organizations, hospitals and health care organizations and pension plans.