Vineyard Vines teams with Sperry on footwear line

Stamford-based Vineyard Vines has announced a new collaboration with the Lexington, Massachusetts-headquartered nautical footwear brand Sperry to create a multi-season footwear collection inspired by the East Coast sailing experience.

According to the companies, the collection will cover footwear for men, women and children and will be initially available through their respective websites and select Vineyard Vines retail stores, with a more extensive retail selection being made available in the spring. Retail pricing for the line ranges from $40-125.

“We started our company with the mission to create quality products inspired by living the Good Life with our family and friends, much like Paul Sperry did over 80 years ago,” said Ian Murray, co-founder and CEO of Vineyard Vines. “The Sperry collaboration is a perfect and fitting partnership between two American brands.”