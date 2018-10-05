New director at St. Luke’s Center for Leadership

St. Luke’s Center for Leadership, a division of New Canaan’s St. Luke’s School, has named Kate Parker-Burgard as its new director.

Parker-Burgard joined the staff at St. Luke’s School in 2003 as dean of students, and previously served as director of community affairs before becoming director of character education in 2011.

Prior to her work at St. Luke’s School, she was dean of students at Lake Forest (Illinois) Academy. Parker-Burgard is also an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church and serves on the Connecticut Association of Independent Schools Professional Development Commission.

“We want every student in our school to recognize and evolve their unique ability to lead and move their communities forward,” said Parker-Burgard. “Through moral courage, effective communication skills, and deep empathy, all our students can realize their potential and all they have to contribute to the world.”