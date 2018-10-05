Indoor golf facility Golf Lounge 18 opening in Fairfield’s Sportsplex

Indoor golf facility Golf Lounge 18 will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with First Selectman Mike Tetreau at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 at the Sportsplex at 85 Mill Plain Road in Fairfield.

In addition, an open house event will be held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 14. Attendees will receive an introduction to the facility’s golf technology service and a chance to win a raffle prize.

The new 3,200-square-foot indoor Golf Lounge will, through Trackman 4 Simulator bays, allow golfers to work on their game and “play” some of the world’s most famous courses.

The new business will also offer lessons with PGA professionals; various golf leagues for men, women, and children; and host corporate, charity and personal events.