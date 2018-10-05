Greenwich Design District holding ‘Taste and Tour’ marketing/networking event

Sixteen shops will participate in the Oct. 17 “Taste and Tour” event in the Greenwich Design District, being held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees can meet design influencers, view new exhibits, get a book signed, learn about the importance of good lighting, sample local food and cider, view special designed windows, and participate in additional activities within each shop while touring the Greenwich Design District.

A raffle will also be held; via a “passport” supplied at Gilles Clement Designs at 120 E. Putnam Ave., participants will gather stamps, with the idea that more they collect, the better chance they have of winning a prize.

The Greenwich Design District provides an opportunity for design-related businesses to build relationships that will in turn help increase awareness and drive foot traffic to participating shops. Those relationships are expected to generate trade programs, digital marketing, events, collaborations and more to benefit designers and consumers.

To attend the event, RSVP to https://gddtasteandtour2018.eventbrite.com.