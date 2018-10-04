Xerox names Louie Pastor new general counsel

Xerox Corp. has named Louie Pastor as executive vice president and general counsel. In his new role, Pastor will oversee the Norwalk-based company’s Xerox’s legal affairs and

lead its corporate security and government-related and public policy activities on domestic and international affairs.

Pastor comes to Xerox from Icahn Enterprises, where he was deputy general counsel. Pastor’s former employer Carl Icahn, along with fellow shareholder Darwin Deason, were responsible for the leadership turnover at Xerox earlier this year. Pastor began his legal career at Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York, where he advised public companies on mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, corporate governance and other general corporate matters.

Pastor received his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Ohio State University.