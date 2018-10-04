Outgoing Gov. Malloy lines up new job: Teaching at Boston College

What does a governor do when he’s no longer in office?

If he’s Dannel Malloy, he goes back to school.

The outgoing Connecticut governor will join the faculty of the Boston College Law School after he leaves office in January. He will teach in the spring as BC’s Rappaport Distinguished Visiting Professor, leading a seminar and participating in lectures and panel discussions throughout the semester on issues dealing with policy-making.

Malloy, who received both a bachelor’s degree and a law degree from Boston College, was the law school’s commencement speaker in 2014.

“I am especially pleased to welcome Governor Malloy back to BC,” Daniel Kanstroom, faculty director of the Rappaport Center for Law and Policy, told the Law School’s magazine. “I look forward to learning more about how he navigated between pragmatic political concerns and the deepest ethical principles of immigration policy and human rights.”

Malloy’s immediate predecessor as governor, M. Jodi Rell, relocated to Florida in 2016 and has kept a low profile since. She took over in 2004 when John Rowland resigned in the midst of a federal corruption investigation.

After serving 10 months in federal prison, Rowland was convicted in 2016 of election fraud and obstruction of justice for covering up his political consulting roles in two campaigns. Following 30 months in a minimum security prison camp, he was released in May 2018.

Rowland’s predecessor, Lowell Weicker, left office in 1994. He ran unsuccessfully as a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senator in 2006, losing the nomination to Ned Lamont, currently the Democratic nominee for governor. Weicker has been on the board of Compuware since 1996.

Preceding Weicker was William O’Neill, who was the longest-serving governor in state history with 10 years in office. O’Neill died in 2007.