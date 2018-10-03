Amy Montimurro takes over as president/CEO of nonprofit Abilis

Abilis, the Greenwich nonprofit that provides services and support for individuals with special needs and their families throughout Fairfield County, has named Amy Montimurro as its new president and CEO.

She replaces Dennis Perry, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Montimurro has worked with Abilis for more than 22 years, most recently as its director of Life Services. She was named interim CEO on July 1.

“Amy is a forward-thinking, strong team-focused leader with a deep passion to serve the special needs community and fully embraces the values of our organization,” said Alonso Martinez, Abilis board chairman. “She has managed Abilis’ Life Services since 2006 and has led the organization through a tremendous period of growth, providing oversight and leading direct services programs for young adults through seniors with intellectual disabilities.”

The organization credited Montimurro with helping to expand the scope and geographic range of its services throughout the country, including:

The launch and expansion of its Young Adults/Transitions Life Skills program in Greenwich to Stamford, Westport and Wilton.

An increase in the number of Abilis businesses which serve as job training sites, most notably Abilis Gardens and Gifts.

Working with more than 60 local businesses that competitively provide employment for the individuals it serves.

Implementing a social and recreational activities program for teens and adults that reaches over 200 individuals providing opportunities for friendships and social interaction.

Increasing the number of residential options throughout Greenwich, Stamford and Norwalk.

Abilis serves more than 700 individuals with special needs and their families annually from birth throughout adulthood.