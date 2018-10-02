Fresh & Co. to open at Boyce Thompson Center

Locally sourced food eatery Fresh & Co. has signed a 2,160-square-foot lease at the Boyce Thompson Center in Yonkers. This is the restaurant chain’s first location in Westchester County.

With the signing of the lease, the Boyce Thompson Center’s retail space is fully occupied, according to Simone Development Cos., the owner and manager of the 85,000-square-foot mixed-use center.

“The addition of Fresh & Co. further enhances the outstanding roster of retail tenants at our center,” said Joanna Simone, vice president of leasing and property management operations for Simone.

Other retail tenants at the center include Starbucks Coffee, ISO Japanese Restaurant, Fortina Restaurant, The Taco Project, Executive Wine & Spirits, Family Wellness Pharmacy, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Plushblow Salon and Ultimate Spectacle.

Fresh & Co. was founded eight years ago and offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu items.

Health care tenants include St. John’s Riverside Hospital, Westmed Medical Group, ColumbiaDoctors, Riverside Dental Health, Westchester Gastroenterology, Juvanni Med Spa, ENT & Allergy Associates, Metro Vein Centers and Motion PT Group.

There is one remaining medical space available for lease, according to Simone. For more information, visit boycethompsoncenter.com