The Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC) has named Dan Onofrio as its new president and CEO.

Onofrio, a Derby resident, is a franchise partner in three Rita’s Ice franchises in Connecticut. From 2006 to 2017, he served as executive vice president of operations and general manager of business systems operations at Environmental Data Resources. He is also a co-founder of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Young Emerging Professionals business networking group and was cited as among the Fairfield County Business Journal’s “40 under 40” in 2009.

Onofrio is a member of the Shelton Town Committee, an adviser for the Valley Community Foundation in Derby and a speaker at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport.

“It is with great pride that I will turn over the reins of the BRBC later this month to Dan Onofrio,” said Mickey Herbert, the outgoing BRBC president and CEO, who will be stepping down on Oct. 31. “I am confident he will continue to transform our region’s premier business association – a task I have enjoyed immensely for the past two years.”