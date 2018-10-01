Westmed Medical Group joins insurance plan for self-funded employers

Westmed Medical Group is the latest firm to join health insurance care plan Create, which previously partnered with six regional health systems to allow self-funded employers to offer comprehensive health care to families throughout Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Create enables employees to shop at open enrollment from a menu of integrated health systems competing to be a family’s exclusive health care partner for the next plan year. Its marketplace is designed to encourage long-term doctor-patient relationships, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance clinical data. Create health plans are available to self-funded commercial, labor, and public sector plan sponsors.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Westmed Medical Group provides a full range of medical services to the Fairfield and Westchester communities. Westmed is staffed by a team of 500 providers, offering more than 60 specialties across 13 locations.