Home Combined Westmed Medical Group joins insurance plan for self-funded employers

Westmed Medical Group joins insurance plan for self-funded employers

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE

Westmed Medical Group is the latest firm to join health insurance care plan Create, which previously partnered with six regional health systems to allow self-funded employers to offer comprehensive health care to families throughout Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Westmed
Westmed’s headquarters in Purchase, N.Y.

Create enables employees to shop at open enrollment from a menu of integrated health systems competing to be a family’s exclusive health care partner for the next plan year. Its marketplace is designed to encourage long-term doctor-patient relationships, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance clinical data. Create health plans are available to self-funded commercial, labor, and public sector plan sponsors.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Westmed Medical Group provides a full range of medical services to the Fairfield and Westchester communities. Westmed is staffed by a team of 500 providers, offering more than 60 specialties across 13 locations.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here