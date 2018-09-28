Home Fairfield Connecticut Dermatology Group opening in Greenwich

Connecticut Dermatology Group opening in Greenwich

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE
600 W. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich.

Connecticut Dermatology Group will open at 600 W. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich on Oct. 15.

Billed as the largest comprehensive dermatology practice in Connecticut – it also has offices in Norwalk, Stamford and Milford – the firm offers a full spectrum of medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology, including Mohs micrographic surgery, skin cancer screenings and onsite dermatopathology.

CDG – which signed its Greenwich lease in May – said it also offers the only phototherapy treatment center in Greenwich, five lasers to treat a wide array of cosmetic and medical concerns, and a line of skin care products developed by its staff physicians.

Hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here