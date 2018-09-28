Connecticut Dermatology Group opening in Greenwich

Connecticut Dermatology Group will open at 600 W. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich on Oct. 15.

Billed as the largest comprehensive dermatology practice in Connecticut – it also has offices in Norwalk, Stamford and Milford – the firm offers a full spectrum of medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology, including Mohs micrographic surgery, skin cancer screenings and onsite dermatopathology.

CDG – which signed its Greenwich lease in May – said it also offers the only phototherapy treatment center in Greenwich, five lasers to treat a wide array of cosmetic and medical concerns, and a line of skin care products developed by its staff physicians.

Hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.