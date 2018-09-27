Medical supply company A to Z relocating from Bronx to Shelton

A to Z Supply LLC is relocating its corporate office and distribution operation from the Bronx in New York to 710 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton, where it has leased 127,000 square feet.

The lease was signed with building owner AA Shelton Investors LLC, which said the deal brings the property to 100 percent occupancy.

A to Z is a medical supply company and distributor of hospital and nursing home needs, medical, kitchen and housekeeping maintenance equipment.

The announcement of the agreement was made by Chris O’Hara, senior vice president of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT in Wilton.