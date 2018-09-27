CT receiving $4.5M from multistate settlement on Uber data breach

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen announced the state will receive $4.5 million from Uber Technologies’ $148 million multistate settlement that resolves charges involving the ride-sharing company’s one-year delay in reporting a 2016 data breach impacting its drivers.

Jepsen said the state will deposit $400,000 from its share of the settlement into the attorney general’s consumer protection fund to support the office’s consumer protection work, with $250,000 being allocated to the state Department of Consumer Protection’s consumer protection enforcement fund. The state will distribute $100 payments to eligible Connecticut Uber drivers whose driver’s license numbers were accessed during the data breach – Jepsen added that 3,549 local drivers were potentially affected – and the remainder of the settlement money will be deposited into the state’s general fund.

“Companies in possession of personal information have a responsibility under Connecticut law to keep that information safe,” said Jepsen. “When that data is exposed, they have a responsibility to report it within a time period prescribed by law, which Uber clearly and plainly did not do. I believe this settlement is an equitable resolution of the states’ claims against Uber, and I’m pleased to announce that Connecticut will be using a portion of its settlement funds to compensate affected Uber drivers who were not properly notified of the potential exposure of their personal information.”