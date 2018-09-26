DiMatteo Family Foundation donates $36,000 to three charities

The recent 13th annual DiMatteo Family Charitable Foundation Golf Tournament attracted more than 120 golfers at Oronoque Country Club in Stratford.

The $36,000 proceeds were distributed equally among Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley, Alliance for Prevention and Wellness of North Haven and Valley Angels for Families of Ansonia.

A committee of nearly 25 staff and volunteers affiliated with the DiMatteo Group in Shelton organized the tournament for the benefit of the three nonprofits.

“Our Family Foundation in conjunction with our Golf Tournament is committed to supporting organizations that benefit our family, clients and staff,” said John DiMatteo, president of the DiMatteo Group. “Since its inception, we have contributed over $376,000 for various well-known local and national charities that fund research, education and finding a cure for diseases.”

Founded more than 58 years ago, the family-owned and operated business specializes in insurance, employee benefits, income tax and financial services. Giving back to the community is part of the company’s mission.