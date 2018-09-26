Newly elected Friends of Nathaniel Witherell

David Ormsby, chairman of the Friends of Nathaniel Witherell Inc., recently announced that Riverside resident Pat McDonald, Greenwich resident Caralyn Stevens and Cos Cob resident Linda Ziac have been elected to the Friends of Nathaniel Witherell Board of Directors. The Friends support the work of The Nathaniel Witherell, a short-term rehabilitation and long-term nursing care center owned and operated by the town of Greenwich.

McDonald was founding president of The Hill House in Riverside and also served as a Hill House board member and is now a board member emeritus. Her community volunteer positions are numerous and include serving as chair of the Selectman’s Nomination Advisory Committee, board member for Greenwich Land Trust and River House Adult Day Center.

Steven’s past volunteer positions include serving as president of the Greenwich YWCA, the Garden Education Center and River House Adult Day Center and vice president of planning for United Way of Greenwich.

Ziac is a lifelong resident of Greenwich. Her professional career spans more than 40 years in the health and mental health fields as a Connecticut-licensed professional counselor and alcohol and drug counselor and board-certified professional counselor, employee assistance professional, sase manager, dementia practitioner and a PTSD clinician. She is the owner and founder of The Caregiver Resource Center, a Greenwich-based company providing a spectrum of health and mental health concierge case management and advocacy services for seniors, people with special needs and their families. She was a founding member of the Nathaniel Witherell Family Council and served as its past president.