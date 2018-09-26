Civil War ghosts at museum

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, a National Historic Landmark at 295 West Ave. in Norwalk, will kick off its Halloween tours on Oct. 19, 5:20 p.m. with “Ghosts from the Civil War.” Other dates and times are Oct. 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28 at 5:20, 5:40, 6, 7, 7:20, 7:40, 8, 8:20. and 8:40 p.m.

Co-chaired by Midge Lopat and Rose Carroll, “Ghosts from the Civil War” starts in August 1862, when LeGrand Lockwood, the mansion’s first owner, and Elias Howe of Bridgeport, funded the Connecticut 17th Regiment, which saw action in Gettysburg and Chancellorsville, as well as Mud March and Folly Island.

Inspired by her recent trip to Pennsylvania and Virginia, Lopat will discuss the history of the Civil War as well as the legends and sightings that often occur at the national parks, which were once the camps and battlefields of the War. Carroll and her troupe of volunteer reenactors will provide the visual and sound effects for a memorable experience.

“The men of the 17th regiment’s selfless sacrifice on the bloody battlefields of Gettysburg and Chancellorsville helped band together a nation. The tragic death of these unheralded heroes continues to haunt the battlefield to this day. People should come and hear their stories,”

said Lopat.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tickets need to be purchased in advance; no refunds are available.

For more, visit lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, e-mail info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com or call 203-838-9799.