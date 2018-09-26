Golf Classic contributes $36K to Kennedy Center

Golf and giving go hand in hand and have provided The Kennedy Center with much-needed funding. One hundred golfers swung their clubs for charity during the recent 27th annual Charity Golf Classic at Shorehaven Golf Club in Norwalk. It’s one of the only tournaments in the state where junior golfers play with an adult foursome.

More than $36,000 was raised for underfunded programs provided by The Kennedy Center, which help people with disabilities lead a more productive life. Since its inception, the tournament has contributed $714,000 for the benefit of children and adults with disabilities.

Twenty-five junior golfers from 17 communities throughout the state were awarded scholarships based upon academic achievement, school and community leadership and golf proficiency. Junior golfers aged 15 through 18 played for free in this scramble-format, 18-hole classic.

In total, nearly 550 junior golfers from Connecticut have received more than $260,000 in scholarship money.

The Junior Scholarship and Title Sponsors of the Classic were Diane Thompson of Sandy Hook, and Julie and Doug Conley of Olney, Maryland, in memory of Fred and Fran Ahlbin. Other major sponsors recognized for their generosity included Merit Insurance in Shelton as the Presenting Sponsor, R.D. Scinto Inc. in Shelton, The Hartford Financial Services Group and the Gavey Family of Fairfield as the Championship Sponsors; All American Waste, Donahue & Brown LLC in Fairfield, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield and Bridgeport Sound Tigers, all Invitational Sponsors; and People’s United Bank, the Golf Ball Sponsor.

Co-chairs of the Golf Classic were Trumbull residents Stephen Donahue and Sean Carroll. They were assisted by eight dedicated members of the golf committee and the Probus Club, which regularly staffs the event with volunteers.