Making a correct donation

The Sharing Shelf, one of many programs established by Family Services of Westchester, recently concluded its annual Backpacks to School program. This year, officers in Westchester County’s Department of Correction helped make the program a success.

Correction Officers Melissa Lugo, Stacy Brown and others spearheaded collecting more than $800 in donations from their fellow members working at the county’s jail in Valhalla. With the funds, the officers went shopping for backpacks and school supplies to stuff inside. The Sharing Shelf then distributed the backpacks to needy youngsters in time for the opening day of school.

Officer Lugo, who has been a corrections officer for 13-years and is the mother of a preschooler, said, “We hope to take some of the stress off parents who may be struggling and to help kids put their best foot forward from when they first step onto the (school) bus.”

Westchester Commissioner of Correction Joseph K. Spano said, “The Backpacks to School program is one of many ‘give-back’ initiatives that both our administration and our workforce fully support.”