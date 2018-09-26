WIHD welcomes trainees

The Westchester Institute for Human Development (WIHD) welcomed 25 trainees to the 2018-2019 class for its LEND program. The class is due to graduate next year on May 9.

The LEND Program (Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and related Disabilities) is an interdisciplinary leadership training program, funded by the Maternal and Child Health Bureau of the federal government at 52 universities around the country. The program held at WIHD runs two semesters and includes 320 hours of classes. Trainees include graduate students and post-doctoral fellows from health and education disciplines, self-advocates and family members of children and adults with disabilities.

For more than 45 years, WIHD has been a key regional resource providing a wide range of medical, dental, clinical and social services to individuals with disabilities, vulnerable children, families and professionals throughout Westchester County and the Lower Hudson Valley.