HVEDC, Pattern for Progress team up for economic research

Two Hudson Valley nonprofits will team up to dig deeper into the region’s economic trends and identify strategies for growth.

On Sept. 25, the Poughkeepsie-based Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. announced a research partnership with Newburgh think tank Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress.

Mike Oates, president and CEO of the HVEDC, said the organization will “utilize research provided by Pattern for Progress to assist in the attraction, retention and expansion of businesses into the Hudson Valley.”

That includes research into workforce challenges driven by population decline, education and training gaps in the market, and the impact of housing on workforce retention and recruitment. The organizations will draw on that research to develop strategies to revitalize distressed communities with jobs and investment.