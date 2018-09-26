Shelton’s InsurIQ expanding offices, adding employees

Insurance technology company InsurIQ is expanding its offices in Shelton beginning Oct. 1, as well as adding several new hires.

The company said it is expanding its capacity with the addition of business analysts, project managers and QA specialists in a continued effort to grow client-facing teams as a result of new business opportunities and increased demand for digital insurance solutions.

InsurIQ creates fully digital solutions for carriers, brokers and program administrators looking to enhance the purchase and sale experience and more efficiently manage their insurance programs.

The Shelton-based firm said the addition of office space and new team members signals a larger growth initiative as it continues to collaborate with industry players, helping agents and carriers digitally manage the purchasing of insurance and personal protection products.

InsurIQ‘s latest expansion brings the insurance technology company’s total workforce to 32 employees across its locations in Shelton and Mount Arlington, New Jersey.