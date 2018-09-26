Norwalk cybersecurity firm TruOps gets funding for expansion, jobs

Norwalk cybersecurity, risk and compliance management software company TruOps LLC has received funding from Petros Partners to further develop and market the TruOps platform and bring additional tech jobs to southwestern Connecticut.

The funding comes from Austin, Texas-based Petros Connecticut Fund I, an $18 million investment fund focused on supporting the growth of Connecticut businesses. The Petros Connecticut Fund operates under the state’s Insurance Reinvestment Tax Credit Program and is in place to encourage and assist in the creation, development and expansion of Connecticut businesses by providing them access to both capital and operational expertise. Further details about the funding agreement were not disclosed.

“Businesses today are increasingly dependent on technology and use interconnected systems for their employees and external partners and vendors,” said TruOps CEO Ajay Gupta. “This leads to an overwhelming amount of enterprise risk, security threats and compliance challenges.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Petros to continue to protect our clients and promote Connecticut as a hub for tech and software,” Gupta added. “We look forward to our continued expansion.”