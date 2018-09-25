Hudson Gateway, L.I. Realtors agree to multiple listing service merger

The Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service has agreed to merge with the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island, creating a regional multiple listing service company called New York MLS LLC.

The new multiple listing service will draw from about 40,000 real estate professionals in New York City boroughs Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx, along with Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Orange counties.

Discussion on the possible merger started in June 2017 between leaders of the Long Island Board of Realtors Inc. and the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors (HGAR), which own the respective multiple listing services. In February, the two sides reported agreement on the framework for a deal.

Since then, HGAR added listings further upstate by acquiring the Sullivan County Multiple Listing Service in April.

Richard Haggerty, CEO of HGAR, will serve as president and chief strategic growth officer of the new multiple listing service.

“The launch of the new MLS is an exciting move in the right direction to uniting area real estate professionals, by creating the only MLS members will need,” Haggerty said.

Jim Speer, who served for 30 years as senior vice president of operations of the Long Island multiple listing service, will be CEO for the new MLS.

The new regional MLS does not yet have an office name. It is expected to be operational sometime next year.