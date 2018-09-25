Boca Mediterranean Oyster Bar coming to Bridgeport’s Steelpointe Harbor

Boca Mediterranean Oyster Bar is the newest business to establish a tenancy at Bridgeport’s Steelpointe Harbor development.

According to its Facebook page, Boca Mediterranean will serve up “fresh, seasonal seafood and unparalleled water views” from a location at 10 East Main St. The eatery stated it will be opening this fall, although no specific date was announced.

When Boca Mediterranean opens, it will be the fifth business to operate at Steelpointe Harbor and the first to open in three years. Bass Pro Shops opened in 2015 and was followed that year by the arrival of Starbucks, Chipotle and T-Mobile stores on a commercial property opposite the sporting goods retailer. Boca Mediterranean will be based on the ground-floor level of the mixed-use, 48,000-square-foot Dockmaster Building, which is scheduled for completion early next year.