Really Good Stuff debuts Digital Learning Collection for K-2 classes

Really Good Stuff, a Shelton-based provider of educational tools and solutions for elementary school teachers, has introduced the Really Good Stuff Digital Learning Collection for the kindergarten through second grade curricula.

According to a statement from the company, the new product offers a digital supplemental learning collection that “features games, books, puzzles, coding activities, downloadable content and more that support learning across seven subjects including math, language arts, STEM, science, critical thinking and social emotional learning.” Teachers can use the product for assignments aimed at the entire class or to help meet the distinctive needs of individual students.

“Classrooms are being transformed with digital screens, and our aim with Digital Learning Collection is to engage children in the fun of learning and to make teachers’ lives easier by offering them a one-stop digital resource for the best learning content that kids love all in one place,” said Anupam Martins, president of Really Good Stuff.