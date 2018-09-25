Boutique shoe store Perfect Pair opening in Fairfield

The Perfect Pair, a new women’s shoe boutique, is holding a grand opening at 14 Sanford St. in Fairfield. The retailer will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau and the Chamber of Commerce in front of the store on Sept. 26 at 4:15 p.m.

“Opening a shoe boutique has always been a dream of mine,” said Fairfield resident and store owner Carrie Bocian. “Supporting the local community as a small-business owner is incredibly rewarding, and it allows me to remain close to my family and friends.”

Bocian worked with interior design firm Moss Design to transform the space with textiles, wallpaper, paint hues and unique lighting. Correia Woodworks, owned by Bocian’s husband, Luciano, crafted custom cabinetry and shelving to display the shoes.

“My hope is to showcase new, fun brands in the store, with a mix of tried-and-true favorites,” Bocian said.