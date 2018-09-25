Milli Awards Event Information

Do you know a millennial who can change the world?

Millennials, representing the largest segment of the workforce, are critical for future economic growth and innovative platforms. Nominate an exceptional millennial who can change the world in the following categories:

Community involvement

Green

Innovation

“Millipreneur” (entrepreneur)

Creative

Technology

Medical

Nonprofit

Finance

Nomination Requirements:

Living and/or working in Fairfield or Westchester counties

Between the ages of 21 and 34

Candidate must not have won the competition previously

Nomination Deadline:

October 16

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE

Award Reception:

November 13

5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Location TBD