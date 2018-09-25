Home Fairfield Milli Awards Event Information

Do you know a millennial who can change the world?

Millennials, representing the largest segment of the workforce, are critical for future economic growth and innovative platforms. Nominate an exceptional millennial who can change the world in the following categories:

  • Community involvement
  • Green
  • Innovation
  • “Millipreneur” (entrepreneur)
  • Creative
  • Technology
  • Medical
  • Nonprofit
  • Finance

Nomination Requirements:

  • Living and/or working in Fairfield or Westchester counties
  • Between the ages of 21 and 34
  • Candidate must not have won the competition previously

Nomination Deadline:
October 16
CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE

Award Reception:
November 13
5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
Location TBD

