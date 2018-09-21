Connecticut added 1,100 jobs in August

Connecticut gained 1,100 net jobs in August, according to new data released by the state’s Department of Labor. Since August 2017, Connecticut’s employment level grew by 18,800 jobs, a 1.1 percent increase.

The state also revised its July employment data, reversing a job decline of 1,200 to a gain of 500 over the month. The number of the state’s unemployed residents was estimated at 80,900, seasonally adjusted, down 1,900 from July, which resulted in a new unemployment rate of 4.3 percent.

Private-sector employment grew by 1,900, or 0.1 percent, in August while the government super-sector lost 800 jobs. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk labor market area added 900 jobs last month while the Danbury labor market area remained unchanged from July.

“After dips in March and April, we have now seen four straight months of employment gains in Connecticut,” said Andy Condon, director of the DOL’s Office of Research. “On an annual basis, the construction, manufacturing, education and health services, and leisure and hospitality sectors are all showing good growth. However, financial activities, a traditional employment foundation in Connecticut, continues to show some weakness.”

Pete Gioia, economic adviser with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, expressed concern about whether the state would be able to sustain job growth. “We have not been able to sustain positive gains month to month for long periods, and we need to have that to really start to see long-term changes in our economy,” he said, noting Connecticut is not keeping pace with the job-creation activity in other states. “With such robust growth at the national level, we must make sure Connecticut is part of that.”