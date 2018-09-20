‘Who’s Next?’ Keynote and panel event will discuss strategies for succession

It’s important for any business owner to know what’s next, but what about who’s next?

Preparing for the succession of a small business is the focus of an event planned for Sept. 25 by Webster Bank and Westfair Communications, publisher of the Westchester County Business Journal, the Fairfield County Business Journal and WAG magazine.

The event, titled “Who’s Next? Success Strategies: Planning the Future of Your Business,” will feature a keynote address by Andi Gray, president of Strategy Leaders and a columnist for the Business Journals.

“We will be discussing successfully planning to exit the greatest potential asset that any business owner has: their business,” Gray said.

That means, she described, planning in advance for a transition that considers more than just the tax planning.

“Most business owners sell one business in their lifetime, so you do not want to make a mistake,” Gray added.

Gray will also moderate a panel on the subject with Gregory W. Kearney, senior vice president and financial consultant at Webster Bank; Nick Marra, regional manager of New York and New Jersey and senior vice president of business banking for Webster Bank; and Joseph R. Bodan, a partner at PKF O’Connor Davies.

The event is designed for small-business owners, family-owned businesses, nonprofit directors, advisers and business brokers.

The event will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Whitby Castle in Rye, New York. Tickets are $20 and include a buffet lunch.

Registration is available here.