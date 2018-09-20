Two new executives named at Point72

Point72 LP, a Stamford-based asset management firm, has named two former Goldman Sachs professionals to its executive leadership.

Gavin O’Connor was named group chief operating officer and chief financial officer. O’Connor was previously the COO at Goldman Sachs’ Investment Management Division and co-chairman of the firm’s New Activity Committee. O’Connor, who was with Goldman Sachs for 21 years, was named a managing director at the company in 2001 and a partner in 2006.

Point72 also named Mark Brubaker as chief technology officer. Brubaker was previously Millennium Partners’ global head of equity technology and shared services. He began his career as a software engineer before joining Goldman Sachs in 1996 to lead the company’s core position management system that supported the cash, program trading and arbitrage groups. Later in his career, he was a managing director at UBS and posted to London, where he led the company’s EMEA regional technology platforms.