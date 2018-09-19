Kickoff for breast cancer walk

Hundreds of breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, corporate and community members from across the lower Hudson Valley recently launched the 2018 season of the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) campaign, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, during a breakfast gathering at the West Hills Country Club in Middletown. Cancer walks have been scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 14 at Woodbury Commons Premium Outlets and on Sunday, Oct. 21, at Manhattanville College in Purchase. The walks are intended to unite communities, honor those touched by the disease and raise awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer.

The event in Westchester is the fourth largest in the U.S. arranged by ACS in terms of attendance. Last year, more than 21,000 volunteer participants helped to raise nearly $1.2 million.

“Because of the determination of Making Strides supporters, the American Cancer Society is there for people in every community affected by breast cancer, whether they’re currently dealing with a diagnosis, may face one in the future, or will avoid it altogether because of education and risk reduction,” said Patti Lestrange Mack, ACS director of communications.