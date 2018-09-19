Belloni at Pelham Arts

The Pelham Art Center’s folk arts program plans to feature award-winning percussionist, singer, dancer, actress and teacher Alessandra Belloni on Sunday, Sept. 30.

Belloni travels worldwide to perform group and solo concerts in theaters, universities and international percussion festivals. She began her career in her native Rome with actress Anna Magnani in “La Lupa,” and was in Federico Fellini’s film “Casanova.” She is artistic director and leading performer of I Giullari di Piazza, an ensemble of musicians, vocalists and dancers that specializes in authentic southern Italian music and theater events.

Choreographer and teacher Francesca Silvano will also teach and dance.

After the performance, artist Sylvia Vigliani will teach a workshop on the tissue-paper stained-glass technique. This method simulates the look of stained glass without the glass.

More information at pelhamartcenter.org.