Author starts service for authors

An author of more than 30 books has launched a business designed to help others develop books and arrange for them to be published. Mark Stevens, a resident of Bedford, says his company MrBestSeller can help guide individuals and businesses in all phases of the writing and publishing process. He says a book can be published in as little as 90 days.

“We’re happy to work with clients in complete project development or simply reviewing and editing a manuscript in the works,” Stevens says.

Among Stevens’ books are: “Your Marketing Sucks,” designed to help businesses recognize when their marketing is ineffective and do something to improve it; “King Icahn,” the story of the billionaire investor; and the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “de Kooning: An American Master,” co-authored with Annalyn Swan.

On his company website, MrBestSeller.com, Stevens offers a complimentary half-hour consultation. His fees as outlined on the website begin at $250 per hour for services such as editing and rewriting. The website presents anecdotes related to his experiences during the process of having some of his titles published.

“I’ve published more than 30 books…and now it’s my pleasure to help others enjoy the financial and spiritual rewards of publishing their own books,” said Stevens.