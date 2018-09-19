Moving up at LSHV

White Plains-based Legal Services of the Hudson Valley (LSHV) has promoted two staff members to leadership roles within its organization. Christopher Oldi has become pro bono director, where he oversees the implementation and development of programs to engage pro bono volunteers in the agency. Shary Enid Sanchez was named the first attorney in charge of LSHV’s Peekskill office, which serves northern Westchester and Putnam County.

Oldi was previously a supervising attorney in LSHV’s Yonkers office, which he joined in 2014 after serving as an associate with the law firm of Wormser, Kiely, Galef & Jacobs LLP, where he specialized in municipal law. He lives in White Plains.

Sanchez joined LSHV in 2012 as a general practice staff attorney in White Plains. In 2015, she became the supervising attorney of the White Plains office, overseeing housing, public benefits, the disability advocacy project, the HIV unit and the LGBTQ legal project.

Founded more than 50 years ago, LSHV maintains a staff of 135 in nine offices throughout its service area. Last year it handled 15,000 cases impacting more than 34,000 household members.