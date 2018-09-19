Galton joins Houlihan

Kim Galton has joined Houlihan Lawrence’s Commercial Group as director of retail specializing in leasing, sales and development of retail properties.

Galton previously was a commercial real estate salesperson for Princeton Realty Group. Before that, she was in management with major retailers, including as a general manager for Lord & Taylor, divisional merchandise manager for Bloomingdale’s and store manager for Anne Klein New York. She also was vice president of merchandizing for Donna Karen.

Galton is a graduate of Ithaca College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. She lives in Stamford, Connecticut.

Houlihan Lawrence’s corporate office is in Rye Brook.