Outdoor arts festival at the Bruce

More than 85 new and returning artists from across the country will showcase their work on the grounds of the Bruce Museum in Greenwich on Oct. 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrating its 37th edition this fall, the Bruce Museum Outdoor Arts Festival is recognized as one of the top fine arts festivals nationally.

The juried works include painting on canvas, board and paper, mixed media in 2-D and 3-D, drawings and graphics, including digital media, sculpture and photography. All works are available for purchase and artists are on hand to discuss their pieces and process. In addition, this event features lunch menu offerings and free art activities for children.

“This show is truly comprised of the who’s who of contemporary fine artists,” said Sue Brown Gordon, the festival director for the past 25 years who actively scouts for talent year-round. “My travels take me across the country to seek out the very best to bring to Greenwich,” she said.

Festival admission is free to Bruce Museum members and children under 5 years old; entry is $10 for nonmembers. Festival admission includes access to the Bruce Museum galleries. Festival parking is in all municipal parking areas surrounding the Museum.