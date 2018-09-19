Pet Pantry Warehouse recently opened the doors at 1876 Blackrock Turnpike, Fairfield — its seventh location. The family-owned and operated store is approximately 3,000 square feet and features a hand-selected range of products and pet-food brands that support animal health and well-being and a staff that is thoroughly trained and tested in pet nutrition in its Westchester and Fairfield County stores.

In early September, Pet Pantry of Fairfield partnered with Adopt-a-Dog for a private grand-opening “Ribbon Chewing” event for the business community with Fairfield First Selectman Michael Tetreau; Beverly Balaz, president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Barnhart, Fairfield director of community and economic development, followed by retail discounts and free gift-with-purchase giveaways.

“As a local, family-run business we understand the importance of giving back to the communities in which we operate. We regularly give back to local schools, religious institutions, charities, as well as local youth sports teams. We also provide donations to local police, fire and ambulatory services,” said Adam Jacobson, store co-owner and Fairfield resident. Jacobson’s family purchased the Pet Pantry brand in 1995 and turned it into a hyperlocal hub for all pet-related products in Fairfield and Westchester counties.

Adam and his brother and business partner, Ari Jacobson, moved to Fairfield several years ago to raise their families. “When deciding to raise our children, both my brother and I looked around at many communities in Fairfield County but none of them were quite like the town of Fairfield,” said Ari., “Not only because of the fact that there are 5 miles of beach but rather, it has a rich history of supporting local, family-owned businesses….”