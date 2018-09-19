Take a road trip at Lockwood-Mathews

A new exhibit titled “The Artist’s View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway” by artist Cynthia Mullins and curated by trustee Gail Ingis will open to the public at the National Historic Landmark Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (LMMM) in Norwalk on Oct. 17, noon to 4 p.m. with a reception Dec. 6, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The exhibition will feature new paintings inspired by the artist’s road trips along the historic thoroughfare. Mullins’ painting roots run deep, as she is the great-great granddaughter and great-great niece of renowned Hudson River School painters Aaron Draper Shattuck and Samuel Colman. She has had a strong and continuous thread of art making, interest and exposure in college, museums and workshops focusing on pottery, pastel and oil painting. The museum’s 2018 cultural and educational programs are made possible in part by generous funding from the Estate of Mrs. Cynthia Clark Brown, the city of Norwalk and The Maurice Goodman Foundation and Daphne Seybolt Culpeper Memorial Foundation Inc.

Admission to the exhibition is included with the mansion’s tours: Wednesday to Sunday, noon, 1, 2, and 3 p.m. General admission is $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children 8-18 for 45-minute tour, and $20 adults, $18 seniors, $16 children 8-18 / for 90-minute tour.