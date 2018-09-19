Norwalk doctor pleads guilty to health care fraud and money laundering

Ramil Mansourov, a physician who operated out of Family Health Urgent Care in Norwalk, pleaded guilty to federal charges of health care fraud and money laundering offenses.

Mansourouv purchased his Norwalk practice in 2012 from Bharat Patel, who ran the practice under the name Immediate Health Care. Between 2014 and 2016, he billed Medicaid nearly $5 million for home, office and nursing home visits that never occurred. Mansourov transferred some of the money to a Swiss bank account, then moved more than $1.3 million from the Swiss account to at least three bank accounts he maintained in the U.S. He was apprehended in 2017 after fleeing to Canada.

Mansourov is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 5 and faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years, a fine of up to approximately $10 million and an order of restitution. He has already agreed to forfeit $50,000 and surrender his federal controlled substances registration to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Patel, who remained with the practice after selling it to Mansourouv, pleaded guilty in June to narcotics distribution and health care fraud offenses. Patel admitted to receiving $158,523.95 as a result of his criminal activity.