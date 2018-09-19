Brian Nurse named WWE general counsel

WWE has named Brian Nurse as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary. Nurse will serve as the Stamford-based company’s principal legal adviser and the corporate secretary to the board of directors, and he will report directly to WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Prior to joining WWE, Nurse was vice president, associate general counsel and secretary at Nestlé Waters North America. Before that, he was senior legal counsel at PepsiCo. He began his career as an associate at the law firms of Cullen & Dykman and Blank Rome LLP, where he worked on mergers and acquisitions, federal regulatory work, and general corporate and real estate transactions.

Outside of the WWE, Nurse is also the board chairman for Make-A-Wish Connecticut and a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Stamford. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the Fordham University School of Law and Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School.