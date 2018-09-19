Newtown psychologist busted for Medicaid fraud

A Newtown psychologist has been arrested on charges that she bilked the Medicaid program out of almost $80,000 during 2016 and 2017 for services that she allegedly never performed.

Jeannie Pasacreta, 61, was arrested by inspectors from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, who charged Pasacreta with one count each of first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community, health insurance fraud and first-degree identity theft.

Pasacreta surrendered to the Rocky Hill Police Department, where she was arrested and processed. She was released after posting a $150,000 bond pending arraignment in Hartford Superior Court on Oct. 3.

Authorities said they learned of the situation through a tip provided by a former employee of Pasacreta’s business, Integrated Mental Health Services. That person said that the doctor received “very large” payments from Medicaid even though she “barely works” and was “constantly canceling” appointments with patients, according to court documents.

A subsequent investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found that over a two-year period beginning in 2016, Pasacreta billed Medicaid for hundreds of claims for services that were never rendered, the documents state.

The court documents allege that Pasacreta misused patients’ personal information to bill for appointments on dates when the patients were out of the state or out of the country. The fraudulent claims involved 15 patients and totaled $79,418.77.