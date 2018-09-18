Norwalk-based TaxCloud debuts first national advertising campaign

TaxCloud, a Norwalk-headquartered provider of a free online sales tax compliance service, has launched its first national advertising campaign.

The new “Gimme Tax Cloud” campaign, which is running on Sirius XM and several digital platforms, was inspired by the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. that allowed states to potentially compel online retailers to collect sales tax. TaxCloud is a Certified Service Provider (CSP) under the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement, a component of the Wayfair ruling that handles all aspects of sales and use tax compliance for retailers. The TaxCloud service is funded by the states and available at no cost to retailers.

“Many online sellers may not have heard of TaxCloud, so they don’t know about our free service, which is why we selected a national broadcast platform to anchor our campaign,” said David Campbell, TaxCloud’s CEO. “We’ve been helping thousands of online retailers easily comply with sales tax obligations since we launched more than eight years ago. We always knew the day would come when all online retailers would be required to collect sales tax everywhere, so we built TaxCloud specifically for that day which has now arrived. We believe TaxCloud is the most secure, scalable and cost-effective tax compliance service on the internet – and we want to be sure everyone knows we are ready to help.”