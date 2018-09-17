Norwalk’s Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum gets $5M state grant

Norwalk’s Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is slated to receive a $5 million grant from the State Bond Commission for HVAC and electrical upgrades, according to State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, D-Norwalk.

The funding will provide, for the first time, a fire protection system for the museum, bring electricity to its second and third floors, and support a new heating system that will allow the museum to stay open during the winter months.

“Norwalk’s Lockwood-Mathews Mansion is a cultural treasure and an important part of Connecticut’s history,” said Duff, who played a key role in securing the state funding. “The mansion is a community gem that has an important story to tell to our kids and our grandkids. I am proud to have worked to help secure this funding so that the mansion can continue its mission for years to come.”

“The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion is a national landmark and is a unique structure in American architecture, and it was the first large ‘country house’ built in the United States – preceding the Newport mansion by 20 years,” noted Norwalk Historical Commission Chair David Westmoreland.