Skilled nursing facility rises in White Plains

The future White Plains Institute for Healthcare & Rehabilitation is taking shape in downtown White Plains. Just three months to the day that a topping-off ceremony was held June 12, a construction crew was on scaffolding working on the skin of the building at the corner of Church Street and Barker Avenue.

The facility will have 76 specialized rehabilitation beds, 42 beds focused on Alzheimer’s care and 42 long-term care beds, each with special nursing units.

The $60 million project is a joint venture with The Congress Cos. and Consigli Construction Co., both of Massachusetts. The institute will be operated by Epic Healthcare Management, which is based in Croton-on-Hudson. Epic Healthcare’s other facilities include Sky View Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Croton-on-Hudson, Water View Hills in Purdys and Middletown Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Orange County. Construction on the 110,000-square-foot building began in September 2017. The health care and rehabilitation center is expected to create 200 jobs.