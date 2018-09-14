Bridgeport slated for $14.8M in state bond funding for construction projects

State Sen. Marilyn Moore, the Senate Democratic co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Bonding Subcommittee, announced Connecticut is expected to approve $14.8 million in state bond funding to finance several construction projects within Bridgeport.

“I am very excited to be able to bring back state funding to help Bridgeport move forward with critical projects like demolishing Pleasure Beach Bridge, restoring McClevy Hall, capping the Seaside Landfill and making improvements to our local housing facilities,” said Moore, who represents the communities of Bridgeport, Monroe and Trumbull in the 22nd District. “This major funding from the state will also help to ease the burden on local taxpayers by underwriting the cost of these projects.”

The state funding is expected to include a $5.5 million grant-in-aid to Park City Communities for the installation of site utilities and streetscape improvements at the Crescent Crossing housing development, $4 million for a preliminary design for improvements on I-95 between exits 19 and 27A, $1.6 million for the demolition of the Pleasure Beach Bridge, $1.5 million for the exterior restoration of McLevy Hall, $1.2 million to cap the Seaside Landfill and a $1 million grant-in-aid to the Bridgeport Economic Development Corp. to finance a loan to Hancock Avenue Partners I and II LLC to assist with utility infrastructure for development of the third phase of the Cherry Street Lofts.

The State Bond Commission is scheduled to give its final approval on the bond funding on Sept. 20.