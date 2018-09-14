National Kidney Registry leases 4,000 SF at 75 Holly Hill Lane in Greenwich

The National Kidney Registry, a nonprofit focused on assisting people facing kidney failure, has leased 4,000 square feet of office space at 75 Holly Hill Lane in Greenwich.

The nonprofit, which is headquartered in Babylon, New York, will occupy the top floor of the three-story, 105,000-square-foot medical office building later this year. According to its website, the National Kidney Registry’s mission is “to save and improve the lives of people facing kidney failure by increasing the quality, speed and number of living donor transplants in the world.” Joseph Weaver, an associate in the Stamford office of CBRE who acted on behalf of the nonprofit in the deal, stated that the Greenwich location was perfect for the organization’s needs.

“The National Kidney Registry was looking for more space that could be supported by redundant power systems to ensure 24/7 uptime for mission-critical kidney shipping and logistics control systems,” said Weaver.

CBRE also represented the property owner, Benedict Realty Group, in the transaction.