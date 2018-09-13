Marcos López de Prado joins AQR as head of machine learning

AQR Capital Management LLC has hired Marcos López de Prado as a principal and head of machine learning. In his new position, he will be focus on developing the machine learning tools and techniques used at the Greenwich-based firm.

Before joining AQR, López de Prado founded and led Guggenheim Partners’ Quantitative Investment Strategies business, where his team developed high-capacity machine learning strategies and managed portfolios for up to $13 billion in assets. He was previously a research fellow at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the author of the graduate textbook “Advances in Financial Machine Learning.”

“We are pleased to have Marcos join AQR to lead our machine learning group,” said Cliff Asness, managing principal and chief investment officer at AQR. “Our foundation in applied academia and our culture of intellectual curiosity mean we are always relentlessly looking for new data, signals and techniques to strengthen our investment process and build long-term persistent strategies. Our continued investment in machine learning will further advance these efforts.”