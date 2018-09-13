Greenwich’s Munk Pack unveils rebranded packaging for protein cookies

Greenwich snack maker Munk Pack has unveiled rebranded packaging for its protein cookie line at the 2018 Natural Products Expo East, which runs through Sept. 15 in Baltimore.

The company said its redesigned packaging re-emphasizes the nutritious value of its cookies, with the front panel featuring key product callouts, including that the cookies are plant-based, gluten- and dairy-free, contain no sugar alcohols, and offer 18 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per cookie.

The new packaging has also replaced product illustrations with real product photography and introduces a refreshed logo in a bold font and design that prominently features the brand’s signature chipmunk.

“Our new packaging reflects the evolution of our brand identity, and our commitment to offering healthy, on-the-go snacks that fit an active lifestyle,” said Munk Pack Co-Founder Michelle Glienke. “The new design better highlights our iconic chipmunk logo, with outdoorsy brown and white brand colors, as well as the nutritional attributes of our products.”

Munk Pack has also entered a partnership with Yosemite Conservancy, the philanthropic organization dedicated exclusively to Yosemite National Park. For 2018-19, a portion of every Munk Pack sale will be donated to Yosemite Conservancy to support its grant for the “No Limits Adventure Project,” which gives wheelchair users from underprivileged communities the chance to scale granite walls and traverse rugged trails.