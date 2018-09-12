Bowl-a-thon benefits nutrition program

While many people are doing their best to think only of the remaining days of summer, nonprofits such as RECAP, the Regional Economic Community Action Program headquartered in Middletown, are already planning for Thanksgiving.

RECAP’s recent 2018 Strike Out Hunger Bowl-a-thon fundraiser generated more than $1,400 for its nutrition and advocacy program, which includes a food pantry. The pantry will soon begin its annual Thanksgiving drive to collect turkeys, canned gravy, boxed stuffing, canned yams and sweet potatoes, instant potatoes, pie and cake mix and canned fruits and vegetables.

The first-place bowling team was from business supplier E.A. Morse, with representatives of the law firm Jacobowitz & Gubits in second place. RECAP’s Head Start staff, teamed as the Head Start Heroes, bowled in superhero costumes and were voted best dressed. The top pledge honor was awarded to Affinity Health, which sponsored five teams.